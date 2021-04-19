North County Parents Plan Protest Urging Oceanside, San Marcos to Fully Reopen Schools

North County parents and students pushing for a full reopening of in-person instruction at two school districts plan to gather Monday morning to rally for their cause.

Several parents have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with San Marcos and Oceanside Unified School Districts’ timeline and capacity on reopening classrooms and have held protests in the past voicing their concerns. They say the slow reopening process has hindered their children’s academic and mental health while they’ve been learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just keep wondering what’s it going to take,” said Kimberly Imhoff, whose two children attend school at San Marcos Unified School District.

So far San Marcos and Oceanside Unified School Districts have partially reopened their campuses for in-class learning but some families say that is not enough for students’ education and wellbeing. The two are part of six North County school districts named in a lawsuit filed by the Parents Association to have schools reopen; they are also the only ones in the complaint who have yet to fully reopen.

The other four schools named in the lawsuit -- San Dieguito Union High School District, Poway, Carlsbad and Vista Unified School Districts – have already offered the option to return to school full time. Right now, Oceanside Unified’s schedule includes four half-days of in-class learning while San Marcos Unified is offering two days of instruction in class.

NBC 7's Rory Devine heard from parents and students in the San Marcos Unified School District who are eager to return to in-person learning.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland initially ruled that the school districts must offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible.

Later, she issued an order declining San Marcos and Oceanside’s school districts to reopen for more than two partial days. She accepted the schools’ arguments that they need to work on expanding instruction.

Protesters have planned to gather in front of the San Marcos Unified School District Office at 9 a.m. Monday.