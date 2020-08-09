North County Neighbors Launch Website to Support Local Restaurants, Healthcare Heroes

Two north county neighbors are teaming up to help struggling restaurant owners and those on the pandemic's front line.

Dave Friedman and Bruce Pettibone launched the website Feeding Local Heroes. A network of restaurants and healthcare facilities to benefit from business and donated meals.

"We really are killing two birds with one stone in terms of helping both ends. Both the restaurants that are struggling and the people who are putting themselves at risk," Friedman said.

Pettibone said it all started when his friend, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza, told him about a patron donating $100 to the restaurant. The donor recognized the business was not doing well since the pandemic. In response, the staff at Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in Vista made a few pizzas and donated them to local healthcare workers.

"We donated a bunch of pies to Palomar Hospital and Carlsbad Emergency Clinic," said Anthony Castiglione, a manager at Brooklyn Boyz Pizza.

It inspired Pettibone to do more to support struggling restaurant owners.

"I thought, 'oh, how can I do something similar, but 10x the idea,'" said Pettibone.

He and Friedman decided to launch "Feeding Local Heroes." The website features 24 participating restaurants with a list of Healthcare Facilities to donate meals to.

"There are no fees whatsoever. We're not making a dime off it," said Friedman. "Call the restaurant of your choice, give the credit card, designate the recipient you want to deliver to and it's that easy."

Operations are in the North County right now, but the two say they're inviting other restaurants and healthcare facilities to join their network.

"At the bottom of the main page, there's a link to 'add restaurant' and 'add hero,'" explained Pettibone.