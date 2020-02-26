NORTH COUNTY MAN REACHES 100 THOUSAND SETTLEMENT WITH COUNTY

A North County man says he called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for help two years ago and ended up getting peppered sprayed in front of his home. Leobardo Caro, asked for help with a domestic issue between him and his wife. His attorney Jeremy Warren told NBC 7 the encounter between Caro and Deputy Paul Brown III was calm for the first few minutes, until Caro was asked to sit on a wooden chair on his front porch. Caro, claims he sat on a couch instead because of what he describes as back problems. That is when Caro was sprayed. His home security camera recorded the entire interaction. As part of the settlement Caro and his attorney are not allowed to share the video with NBC 7, but still images show the moment Caro was sprayed not once, but twice.

Caro was handcuffed and taken to jail without receiving medical attention. Brown's report said Caro was drunk in public. Caro's attorney alleges the report is false. A blood alcohol test or breathalyzer were never issued.