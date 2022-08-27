North County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One

Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns.

Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home.

“Sometimes they’re really good at hiding it, you never know,” Marie Hoveln said. “Noticing that they maybe were wearing the same clothes for a couple of days.”

That’s why Hoveln and her husband started the North County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Steve Hoveln is the chapter’s president.

“When we first started the group, we couldn’t believe that kids didn’t have a bed. Just didn’t seem right,” Steve Hoveln said.

Volunteers can assemble single twin and bunk beds.

For kids in child protective services, the beds can be the difference between children being sent to a foster family or their own relatives because guardians have to get a bed within a matter of days and if time or money is a barrier, the organization said it can help.

Each bed costs about $250 dollars and most of the supplies are donated.

“Delivery is actually the most fun part,” Steve Hoveln said. “When you go to the homes, put it in, that’s the magical part.”

Anyone can apply for a bed for a child aged 3 to 17.

Right now, the chapter is focused on Oceanside and Vista but plans to expand to other areas. They already have kids on the waiting list and will start delivery next week.

“I’m hoping they get a good night's sleep and that they can be comfortable,” Marie Hoveln said. “And when they get a good night's sleep, they do better in school and when they do better in school, they’re successful and when they’re successful, they’re a better part of the community.”

The group built 10 beds on Saturday. Children also get a mattress, bedding, and pillows.

Click here to volunteer, donate or apply for a bed.