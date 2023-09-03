Crime and Courts

North County equestrian charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill husband

Tatyana and Mark Remley are infamously known for starting and abandoning a multimillion-dollar horse show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds called "Valitar"

By Danielle Smith

A North County woman accused of attempting to hire someone to kill her husband is in custody, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was arrested on Aug. 2 after meeting with an undercover detective from the sheriff's department and revealing how she wanted her husband dead and to have his body disposed.

"Remley brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder," the department said in a news release on Thursday.

She was arrested again a month earlier, on July 2, when deputies responded a house fire in the 4600 block of Rancho Reposo and found Remley at the property with three firearms and ammunition in her possession.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

Detectives received a tip the next day about Remley's involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to have her estranged spouse, Mark Remley, killed.

The couple is infamously known for starting a multimillion-dollar horse show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds called "Valitar" that was canceled after just a few performances in 2012.

Remley has been charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

She is due back in court on Oct. 16 for a readiness hearing.

