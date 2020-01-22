Normal Heights Gas Leak Prompts Brief Evacuations

Several residents were evacuated from their homes in Normal Heights Wednesday after a construction crew hit a gas line, causing a leak.

Officials said a 1.5-inch steel main gas line was broken by a contractor just after 9 a.m. along 37th Street and Monroe Avenue.

As a result, some brief evacuations were ordered.

About an hour later, crews were still in the process of trying to cap the gas leak.

No injuries were reported.

