Normal Heights Gas Leak Prompts Brief Evacuations

A gas line was hit by a contractor working along 37th Street and Monroe Avenue Wednesday in Normal Heights

By Monica Garske

Several residents were evacuated from their homes in Normal Heights Wednesday after a construction crew hit a gas line, causing a leak.

Officials said a 1.5-inch steel main gas line was broken by a contractor just after 9 a.m. along 37th Street and Monroe Avenue. 

As a result, some brief evacuations were ordered.

About an hour later, crews were still in the process of trying to cap the gas leak.

No injuries were reported.

