Think Taco Bell “Cantina” but the 7-Eleven version. That’s what is coming to Normal Heights in 2020, 7-Eleven announced.

Not only will it be a craft beer, taco shop, fro-yo combo store, but it will serve as a testing ground for the company’s latest innovations.

Dubbed by 7-Eleven as its “Evolution Store concept,” the San Diego location will be the third establishment of its kind in the country.

The chain said its Dallas opening was so successful that they just opened a second location in Washington D.C. and now plan for a third in America’s Finest City. The Normal Heights spot will be located at 3504 El Cajon Blvd., conveniently halfway between Interstate 805 and 15.

Each store features its resident taco shop, Laredo Taco Company, which serves burritos and tacos on handmade flour tortillas for every meal of the day. San Diegans are no strangers to Mexican food, so be happy to hear the store will at least have barbacoa, chorizo and carne asada.

To wash that down, the 7-Eleven will also have a full-service beverage section with custom cafe drinks, tea, smoothies, kombucha and more.

Last but not least, “The Cellar” will be a dedicated area of wines and local craft beers on tap, including a growler filling station.

"7-Eleven's mission is to give convenience customers what they want, when and where they want it," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "Our evolution stores bring outstanding innovation to life through new food and beverage platforms as well as through digital experiences."

Part of that convenience will come from the ability to skip the checkout counter and pay for purchases via the 7-Eleven app. If you don’t want to step foot in the store, you can also use their app to order snacks and goodies right to your door, the company said.

Watch a full walkthrough of the recently opened Washington D.C. store here, but note the store does not have "The Cellar."

"These new stores are invaluable learning labs, where new concepts are tailored to meet the needs of the communities they will serve from sunny southern California to the fast-paced world of the East Coast," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco in a statement.

7-Eleven did not release an exact opening date, but did say it would "open in the coming months."