NorCal storm to bring cloudy weather, chance of light rain to San Diego

San Diego's weather pattern shifted Thursday from dry and windy to cloudy and potentially stormy as a system from Northern California made its way south.

The storm system isn't expected to make much of an impact but it will bring more cloud coverage to the region and a chance for light scattered showers later in the day, according to NBC 7 meteorologists.

Less than .1 inch is expected in the foothills and the coast and valleys may get a trickle. Chances for rain will start in the northwest and move southeast.

A passing cold front may provide just enough moisture to allow for scattered light rain showers (less than 0.1") tomorrow afternoon and evening for areas west of the mountains. Meanwhile, strong wind gusts are expected for the eastern slopes of the mountains and deserts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7zNbVo7VXm — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 12, 2024

Mountain areas will see gustier winds in the 25-45 mph range. A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to midnight.

By Saturday, the storm system will start to clear but some clouds and an even slighter chance for showers in some areas will remain.

Relief from the dry and warmer weather will be brief and Santa Ana winds could potentially return by next week.

Also in the forecast this weekend -- king tides. The higher-than-normal tides coincide with the pull from a full moon. Tides are expected to be around 7 feet at their peak, according to Meteorologist Brooke Martell.