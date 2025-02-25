San Diego International Airport

Nonstop flights to Panama to begin from San Diego Airport this June

By City News Service

A file photo of a sign at the San Diego International Airport.
 This summer, San Diegans will be able to travel directly to Panama City, Panama with the addition of four weekly flights between San Diego and the Central American country.

Copa Airlines will operate nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Tocumen International Airport in Panama on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays beginning June 25.

"The launch of this new route strengthens our destination network and expands travel options for our passengers, reaffirming Copa's commitment to efficiency, punctuality and the high service standards that set us apart," said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines. "With the addition of San Diego, we enhance connectivity between Southern California and Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, fostering tourism and commercial exchange across the continent.

This new connection will allow more travelers to comfortably and reliably access one of the most dynamic cities in the United States while integrating them into Latin America's most extensive route network through the Hub of the Americas' in Panama."

San Diego will be Copa's third destination in California and its 17th U.S. route.

"We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to San Diego International Airport and celebrate this exciting new nonstop service to Panama City," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "This route will boost opportunities for business and leisure travel to Central and South America like never before. We look forward to a successful partnership with Copa."

