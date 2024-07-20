Members of the Clean Coast Collaborative came together in Imperial Beach on Saturday to clean up the shore. This was the nonprofit organization's first beach cleanup. Their goal is to raise awareness about the ongoing sewage pollution spilling over from the Tijuana River Valley and empower the youth to advocate for change.

"We've been finding just a lot of small plastics and a couple of cigarette butts here and there," said Luis Galvan, one of the first members of the Clean Coast Collaborative.

Galvan loves the beach just like any San Diegan would, but Imperial Beach holds a special place in his heart. "It's very personal to me," said Galvan.

Galvan grew up in Nestor; he knows first-hand the extent of the ongoing sewage crisis happening in his own backyard.

"To be honest I don't remember the last ... every single time I visit the beach, it's always closed. We can't get in the water," said Galvan.

That's where the Clean Coast Collaborative hopes to step in and raise awareness about the ongoing water pollution, and empower young voices to speak up about it. One of those voices is from 15 year-old Eric Camberos.

"We see how this is affecting our families, our loved ones, and we really just want this to stop," said Camberos.

Camberos grew up in Imperial Beach, but his family has since moved further east. Part of the reason is because Camberos said his family's health was on the line.

"I lived here from 2017 to 2022 and it wasn't ... I didn't feel as healthy. My grandma, she has I believe COPD and asthma. She would be a lot more sick and have a lot more coughing fits back when we lived here," said Camberos. "We haven't gone in the water for like, five years."

The Clean Coast Collaborative first launched at the beginning of the year. The group originated from a county resident leadership academy in National City. At the end of the program, members unanimously decided to choose an issue that members were all connected to: the ongoing water pollution in Imperial Beach.



In May, the Clean Coast Collaborative headed to Sacramento for Ocean Day to bring the issue of the water pollution to the front door of lawmakers. Now that their first beach cleanup was a success, the organization hopes to hold more cleanups in the future, while advocating for change.

"The next few years my 100% biggest thing — this beach being open," said Camberos.