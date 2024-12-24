No white Christmas, but rain likely for Christmas Eve in most of San Diego County

It will not be a white Christmas but it is likely to be a slightly wet one, according to the National Weather Service.

"It is not going to be very heavy, just enough to wet the cars and the ground, a couple showers, but nothing too drenching," said NWS meteorologist David Munyan, who estimated there is a 60% chance of rain on Christmas Eve.

"The fog will not be as bad as we saw over last weekend," he said. "It will probably clear out by Tuesday morning. But it will still be cloudy through much of the day."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The NWS forecaster said less than 0.15" of an inch rain is expected on Tuesday, with higher amounts in the mountains and little or no rain in the deserts. Munyan said rain is likely to fall starting at 5 or 6 p.m. on Tuesday but is not likely to persist into Christmas Day. "It will clear out completely and Christmas Day should be sunny but on the cool side," he said.

Munyan said temperatures will be near normal for the next couple days, with the chance for it being as much as 5 degrees below average. "Overall temperatures are likely to be in the low- to mid-60s along the coast, and the upper 60s in the inland valleys on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well," he said.

Munyan said high surf is likely to continue along the coast with 10- to 12-foot waves. "That will continue through the holiday," he said.

"We maybe will see some flurries. We can't rule out a few flakes in the highest peaks in the mountains," said the forecaster concerning the chance of it being a white Christmas in the mountains this year.