No Sleep, No Problem: Gulls Win on Short Turnaround

At 9:20 p.m. on Friday night the Gulls finished off their 4-2 win over the Heat in Stockton. At 3:38 p.m. on Saturday they got the game-winner over the Barracuda in San Jose.

Two wins over two teams in two cities in a shade over 18 hours is not a bad weekend's work. Max Comtois scored halfway through overtime to give the Gulls a 4-3 win over the Barracuda and finish a fantastic month of February where San Diego went 9-2-2 to put themselves back in the AHL playoff hunt.

The Gulls fell behind 3-1 after two periods but after that they were dominant. Troy Terry scored a pair of goals in the 3rd to force OT, where goalie Kevin Boyle was stellar. Boyle stopped all four shots he faced in the extra period, including one sliding across the crease on a point-blank chance.

San Diego then caught San Jose on a line change. Comtois found himself on a 2-on-1 break with Justin Kloos, who had his shot stopped but Comtois slapped home the loose puck to give him four game-winning goals in the last six games.

The Gulls are three games into their franchise-record 7-game road trip. They get to come home for a break then go right back to San Jose for two more against the Barracuda next Friday and Saturday.