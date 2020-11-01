No Signs of Large Halloween Parties at College Area Homes Issued Cease-and-Desist Orders

As of Saturday night, there were no signs of Halloween parties at College Area homes suspected of planning large-scale parties this weekend.

San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, issued eight cease-and-desist orders Friday in anticipation of planned parties over the Halloween weekend. Two of the orders are targeted at private residences, and the other six are for residences belonging to four Greek-life organizations. It’s not clear why the eight homes were chosen.

NBC 7 spoke with a student outside one of the homes in question who didn’t want to speak on-camera, but said the issue is a big misunderstanding and explained there are no plans for a Halloween party at the home on Ewing Street.

Some neighbors who live in the College Area said they’re glad the warnings were issued and hope students take the order seriously.

“We’re hoping the cease-and-desist orders work,” said Leah Anderson, who’s been living in the College Area several years. “We just hope that students are safe and that they’re respecting what’s going on and how serious it (coronavirus) is.”

Students NBC 7 spoke with Friday and Saturday have denied plans for parties and some are confused as to why they’ve been targeted by the county.

Flyers were spotted on social media this week highlighting several Halloween parties, including one expecting 300 guests. A representative with San Diego State University issued a statement warning students to comply with the cease-and-desist order and explained violators could face suspension or expulsion.

“We were compelled to take this action because there is a great deal at stake,” Wooten said in a statement released Friday. “Let me be very clear: The region’s livelihood hangs in the balance and is directly tied to our individual and collective actions. We are on the brink of moving to a more-restrictive tier. Know that our place on one tier or another is not based on the state’s assessment, it is intrinsically tied to our personal and common efforts. The risk of contracting COVID-19 is increased when we come in contact with individuals outside our households. Every decision each of us makes should be guided by that knowledge.”

A Lieutenant for the San Diego Police Department said violators, including anyone hosting or attending a party, at one of the homes in question, could be cited and fined $1,000.



“I think it’s a good attempt and I think that it’s better than nothing being done, so hopefully they’ll (cease-and-desist orders) work,” said Anderson.