No Signs of Foul Play: Navy Sailor Found Dead on USS Carl Vinson

The sailor's mysterious death occurred while the aircraft carrier was docked

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Monroe/U.S. Navy

A sailor was found dead on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier while docked at the pier on the Naval Air Station North Island Sunday.

No indications of suicide or foul play were found at the incident. The Navy has been investigating the circumstances of the death, confirmed LCDR Christina M. Gibson.

The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the incident, declaring the sailor deceased.

As is Department of Defense policy, the deceased sailor's identity will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin has been notified, said Gibson.

