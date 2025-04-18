Chula Vista

No more hardhats, but more park space, around Gaylord Pacific site in Chula Vista

The site will eventually feature a total of 50 acres of park and open space, which is more protected space on the bayfront than at any time since factories started being built in the area during World War II.

By Joe Little

The Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center will officially become the latest addition to the Gaylord Hotels empire on May 15, but prior to then, visitors to Chula Vista’s Bayfront can get a much closer look at the complex and the expanded park and open space next door.

Nearly three years ago, a fence was erected around the Gaylord Pacific construction site. It came down this week.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, this was a construction site, and now it is a world-class resort,” said Gaylord Pacific spokesman Pete Borum.

The resort was the keystone for the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, which was approved in 2012. Those plans also included creating and preserving 120 acres of parkland and protected open space.

“This has never been about just building a beautiful resort," Borum said, smiling. "It's always been about creating something special for the entire community."

The grassy Bayside Park has lined San Diego Bay for decades. Now, with major construction complete and the surrounding fence removed, attention is being turned to adding 15 acres to the park. The site will eventually be renamed Harbor Park. Chula Vista’s H Street is also open around the resort.

Walking paths are open to the public right alongside and through the western part of the resort’s grounds; two large patches of land are seeded for grass.

The future Harbor Park and the recently opened Sweetwater Park just north of the resort give Chula Vista more than 50 acres of park and open space around Gaylord Pacific, which is more protected space on the bayfront than at any time since factories started being built in the area during World War II.

