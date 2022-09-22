No Cozy Sweaters Here: San Diego's Fall Season Starts With a Heat Wave

Fall has descended upon San Diego but instead of bringing warm-toned leaves and crisp Autumn air, the season is bringing a heat wave to the region.
Temperatures will begin warming up on the first day of Fall, Sept. 22, and will continue to increase through next week when temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for most of the county.
Thursday "is the first day of fall, officially. Then we head into the weekend and temperatures will feel more like summer," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.
Starting Thursday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer each day until next Monday and Tuesday -- the hottest days of this heat wave. Along the coast, that means temperatures in the upper-80s. Inland, temperatures will reach the low 90s. And, in the mountains and deserts, temperatures will peak in the high-80s and the mid-100s respectively.
Temperatures will begin to subside by the middle of next week but don't expect those fall-like conditions to get here anytime soon.