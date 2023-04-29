No Aztecs Picked in 2023 NFL Draft, But Several Sign as Free Agents

There were 259 players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. None of them are from San Diego State. But, multiple Aztecs are finding their way to NFL training camps as free agents.

Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers was scooped up by the Buffalo Bills. So, he's going from an offense that did not throw the ball very much to one run by All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen. Fellow wideout Jesse Matthews signed on with the Houston Texans as a new target for 2nd overall pick CJ Stroud. Matthews started his college career as a walk-on and is now an NFL pass catcher.

Running back Jordan Byrd agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'll most likely be in the mix to win a job as a kickoff and punt return specialist. He had four return touchdowns in the last three years on Montezuma Mesa.

Center Alama Uluave was signed by the Miami Dolphins where he'll add depth along the offensive line. A pair of defensive linemen are also off to the NFL. Jonah Tavai signed with the Seahawks to play in future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll's system. Keshawn Banks is headed to Green Bay to join a Packers defense that only has five linemen currently on the roster.