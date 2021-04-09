No Appointment Vaccine Event Scheduled This Weekend for National City Residents, Employees

National City residents and workers eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine can get their shot this weekend at a no-appointment vaccination event.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, anyone who lives or works in National City can get their vaccination at the walk-up clinic at Las Palmas Elementary School. The no-appointment event is part of the city’s effort to vaccinate as many residents as possible who are willing to get inoculated.

“I will continue to work to eliminate as many barriers as possible for vaccination efforts and for those in eligible tiers at our walk-up clinics (with no appointment necessary) until end of June, help reinforce those efforts,” Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said in a statement.

The event will offer 1,000 Moderna vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis, the city announced. In support of the effort, the United Lowrider Coalition will join the city’s 100 day COVID-19 vaccination campaign that begin on April 1.

“Great weather, a nice cool breeze and a beautiful lowrider to admire while you wait to get your Moderna COVID-19 vaccine? What more could you ask for?” Mayor Sotelo-Solis said in her statement.

The vaccine site at Las Palmas Elementary School will be open on April 10 and April 24, pending vaccine availability. Ran by UC San Diego Health, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National City Library is also offering COVID-19 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment necessary every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Anyone who is interested in getting their vaccine at either no-appointment location must present an ID or pay stub proving they either live in or work in National City.