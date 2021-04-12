No Appointment Needed COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Border View YMCA

Efforts are under way in San Diego County to help vaccinate those who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Inside the Border View YMCA in Chula Vista on Monday, which was run by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, no appointment was needed at the vaccine site that administered 800 Pfizer vaccines.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I feel relieved," Rhiana Wilson. said. "At first it was a little bit of anxiety, but I actually feel better that I went through with it."

Wilson said she's looking forward to how she will feel once she's fully vaccinated; she had COVID-19 last fall and is still dealing with long-term effects. She considers herself a COVID-19 long-hauler.

“Not a lot of people understand it," Wilson said. "Even with some people having COVID, they’re very fortunate to just get over the virus and not really have any symptoms and the aftermath."

The Border View YMCA site was also focused at helping people who are lacking access to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Volunteers with the Latino Equity Council, Family Health Centers of San Diego and San Diego City Council member Vivian Moreno all partnered up to help those most impacted.

“We are hoping people to get the word out, and we’re going door-to-door every day this week,” said Daniel Alvarez, who is with the Latino Equity Council.

Alvarez said volunteers are fanning out in the 92173 and 92154 ZIP codes, which have the highest amount of COVID-19 positivity rate in the county. It's also an where with a low vaccination rate.

No-appointment COVID vaccine opportunity. 800 Pfizer at Border View YMCA (Mon & Tues), 600 Pfizer at Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex (Tues). Both open 9:30am-3:30pm. Must be in currently eligible groups. First-come, first-served https://t.co/WAaDb88tkq — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) April 12, 2021

The Border View YMCA will be open Tuesday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will have 800 Pfizer vaccines available to those who are eligible. The site is at 3601 Arey Drive, San Diego, CA 92154.

Also on Tuesday, 600 Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex, at 343 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego, CA 92113. The site will be open from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. and will also be a walk-up with no appointment needed.