No. 23 San Diego State beats Cal Baptist 81-75 after nearly blowing 19-point lead

Miles Byrd had 19 points as the Aztecs stretched their win streak to four.

By Bernie Wilson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: Miles Byrd #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs looks on in warm up against the Creighton Bluejays before their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aztecs defeated the Bluejays 71-53. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Miles Byrd scored 19 points and made two highlight-reel plays for No. 23 San Diego State, which blew most of a 19-point lead before beating California Baptist 81-75 Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.

Byrd made a no-look bounce pass to Magoon Gwath for a slam dunk and a 54-45 lead with 14:40 to go. A few minutes later, Byrd stole a pass and went in for a dunk to make it 66-49.

The Lancers cut it to 77-73 on Javonte Johnson’s 3-pointer with two minutes left, but Nick Boyd made a bank shot and Byrd hit two free throws to seal the win.

Boyd added 16 points and played with a bandage over his left eye after getting elbowed by AJ Braun midway through the first half. Gwath and Miles Heide each scored 10 for the Aztecs (7-2).

Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points for the Lancers (5-5). Kendal Coleman added 13 and Adam Moussa 10.

Takeaways

California Baptist: The Lancers beat Fresno State 86-81 in double overtime on Nov. 27 during a holiday tournament but couldn't beat another Mountain West school on Wednesday.

San Diego State: The Aztecs were facing the Lancers for the first time and have now played all 25 California Division I teams.

Key moment

Boyd was elbowed by Braun with 9:36 left in the first half. Braun was called for a flagrant foul and Boyd made the second of two free throws to put the Aztecs ahead 22-21, and the Lancers never got the lead back.

Key stat

San Diego State shot 52.9% from 3 while Cal Baptist shot 36.4% from behind the arc.

Up next

Cal Baptist visits Middle Tennessee on Monday. San Diego State plays California in San Jose on Dec. 23.

