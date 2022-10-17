On Friar: NLCS Preview — What to Expect When the Padres Host the Phillies

Two last two teams to make it into the NL playoffs are the last two teams standing and the Padres and Phillies are remarkably similar.

On a new On Friar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp take a look at how the rosters were built for both clubs, the road they took to get here, the important matchups, and why home field advantage really means something.

How many more games can we hope for at Petco Park? You're about to find out.

