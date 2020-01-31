freeway

Nighttime Construction Continues on NB I-805

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

SANDAG and Caltrans will continue their nightly closures along northbound Interstate 805 in National City and Chula Vista.

The closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for Friday and Saturday nights.

The planned closures will be from Jan. 26 through Feb. 14.

Planned closures during this period include:

  • Northbound I-805 to eastbound and westbound SR 54 connectors
  • Two outside lanes on northbound I-805 between Bonita and Sweetwater roads
  • Northbound I-805 to Sweetwater Road off-ramp
  • Bonita Road on-ramp to northbound I-805

Crews will also be conducting work under the Sweetwater River Bridge that may result in bike lane delays for cyclists traveling along the Sweetwater River bike path.

These closures are part of the I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Projects.

