Nighttime Construction Continues on NB I-805

SANDAG and Caltrans will continue their nightly closures along northbound Interstate 805 in National City and Chula Vista.

The closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for Friday and Saturday nights.

The planned closures will be from Jan. 26 through Feb. 14.

Construction alert 🚧 Nighttime closures on I-805 planned Jan. 26 to Feb. 14, Sun-Thurs, between 9 pm–5 am ➡️ NB I-805 to EB & WB SR 54 connectors, NB I-805 outside lanes, NB I-805 to Sweetwater Rd off-ramp, & Bonita Rd to NB I-805 on-ramp.https://t.co/XezaeT6NwA @SDCaltrans pic.twitter.com/A6YY3UTSds — SANDAG (@SANDAG) January 26, 2020

Planned closures during this period include:

Northbound I-805 to eastbound and westbound SR 54 connectors

Two outside lanes on northbound I-805 between Bonita and Sweetwater roads

Northbound I-805 to Sweetwater Road off-ramp

Bonita Road on-ramp to northbound I-805

Crews will also be conducting work under the Sweetwater River Bridge that may result in bike lane delays for cyclists traveling along the Sweetwater River bike path.

These closures are part of the I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Projects.