Next Stop, New Jersey: JetBlue Marks Inaugural, Nonstop Flight From San Diego to Newark

A brand-new flight took off from the San Diego International Airport Thursday bound straight for the East Coast – with zero stops.

JetBlue marked its inaugural flight from San Diego to Newark, New Jersey, via Newark Liberty International Airport. The company is currently the only carrier that offers nonstop service from San Diego International Airport to two New York-area airports, Newark Liberty and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

“This route will serve as a vital link between San Diego and the northeast U.S.,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “Those with essential travel needs during these challenging times will greatly appreciate the convenience.”

Today marks @JetBlue's inaugural flight from San Diego to Newark, NJ--making it the only carrier that offers nonstop service from SAN to two New York area airports, @EWRairport & @JFKairport!



The new nonstop service doesn’t fly every day, so travelers will have to check JetBlue’s website for availability. A ticket for an Aug. 7 flight on this route started at $424, while an Aug. 16 flight started at $249, so, as with any flight, rates will vary by date.

The San Diego to Newark route is among about 70 destinations with nonstop service from the San Diego International Airport.

Earlier this week, the airport announced Alaska Airlines was adding a 1-hour, nonstop flight from San Diego to Santa Barbara beginning Nov. 20.

In addition to new nonstop flights, the next time you visit the San Diego International Airport, things may look a bit different. The airport has added safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic that include new signage, seat separation zones in waiting areas that remind people to keep 6 feet of social distance, and Plexiglas sneeze guards. Face masks are required for all passengers, visitors, and employees at Lindbergh Field, too.

Travelers can get up to speed with the pandemic-era safety rules at the airport by visiting this website.