On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new accountability measures for communities receiving state funding to address homelessness.

Newsom provided a virtual demonstration of the new online tool for Californians that allows them to see what's happening with programs — and funding for programs — in local communities.

Accountability.ca.gov has funding projects broken down by name, issues, cities and dollar amounts. Each project is color-coded, with green signifying success, and red identifying areas or policies that need more attention or are less effective.

"We need to see results," Newsom said. "The last thing anyone wants to see are presentations like this from elected officials. They just want to see streets and sidewalks cleaned up.”

A key aspect of Accountability.ca.gov is that it puts all the data in one place and tracks which projects are actually helping the homeless.

Paul Armstrong is the chief operating officer with the San Diego Rescue Mission.

"We love accountability," Armstrong said about the new online too. "I’m glad we're headed in that direction. It’s the wise thing to do. It gives us data that we can adjust to, and we can focus on what’s not working and stop what's not working so we can actually make progress”

Newsom also announced $920 million in newly available funding to clean up homeless encampments and fight homelessness.

In San Diego, that translated to nearly $26 million in state funding through the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program