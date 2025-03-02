Governor Newsom issues state of emergency on wildfire prevention

On the heels of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California Governor Gavin Newsom is looking to fast-track projects and services to prevent wildfires. On Saturday, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency with the goal of eliminating red tape that he claimed slows down wildfire prevention efforts.

As summer inches closer, the governor is looking to suspend certain environmental regulations to expedite wildfire prevention projects. Some of those efforts, according to Cal Fire, include prescribed burns, thinning out brush, and treating roads and fire evacuation routes.

"Any time we do a project we have a list of things that we assess like environmental impact, if there's any cultural resources we're going to affect. We're making sure that the project is fiscally responsible, that we're able to provide the best for the community," said Cal Fire Captain Mike Cornette.

Dan Johnson has lived in Crest for more than 20 years. Even on a cold and gloomy Sunday in the neighborhood, he knows full well that the possibility of a wildfire nearly always looms overhead.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We're pretty involved, all of the neighbors here, about keeping a defensible space," said Johnson. "There were 4 houses on our road in 2003 when the fire came through last time, and we lost 2 of the 4 houses -- burned to the ground," he added. One of those houses belonged to Johnson and his wife.

Cal Fire told NBC 7 that California has seen a record 57,000 acres burned this year alone. "Last year we had, at this time, 81 acres," said Cornette.

Cal Fire aims to treat 2,000 acres of fuel per year in San Diego County. Under the new emergency proclamation, this should help streamline a lot of those fuel treatments moving forward. However, Cal Fire said it's still too soon to tell what definitive impact this could have on us here in San Diego.

There will be a public workshop on Tuesday, Mar. 4 in Sacramento, both in person and virtually, to discuss California's Defensible Space regulations, including new requirements for Zone Zero. Cal Fire said any changes will be completed by the end of 2025.