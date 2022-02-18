Gavin Newsom

Newsom Heading to San Diego to Discuss Gun Safety Measures

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is heading to San Diego County on Friday to share his plans on gun safety measures.

The governor will be joined by Attorney General Rob Bonta, legislators and local leaders to discuss new efforts to “hold the gun industry accountable and expand the state’s nation-leading measures to protect Californians from gun violence,” a statement from Newsom’s office said.

Newsom has been a vocal supporter of stricter gun laws in California and championed firearm safety in the Golden State. In December, the former Mayor of San Francisco directed his staff to work with the state’s leaders to pass a law that would allow individuals to sue to enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons.

Last summer, Bonta praised San Diego’s gun violence restraining order program and said he would like to see other cities in the state adopt it. The program involves petitions seeking to have firearms seized from people who may be a threat to others or even themselves.

It is unclear exactly what details the state leaders will share on Friday. They are expected to speak at 9 a.m.


This article tagged under:

Gavin NewsomSan DiegoCaliforniaSan Diego CountyFirearms
