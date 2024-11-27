Newsom announces retail crime crackdown as two major retail theft arrests occur in San Diego

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised a crackdown on organized retail theft coinciding with the holiday shopping season. This comes on the heals of two major arrests, one on North County the other in San Ysidro.

Carlsbad police say Monday night they arrested two women attempting to leave Sephora with nearly $7,000 worth of stolen merchandise. One of the suspects fled in her car but crashed into three parked cars and was stopped. Police found five children inside the vehicle. Both women were charged in connection with the theft, also resisting arrest, grand theft and hit and run.

“Definitely it is crazy. It makes you more alert when you are going out places,“ shopper Dangelo Wanson said.

Photographs provided by the California Highway Patrol Border Division, were taken at one of it’s, “retail theft blitz operations” at Las Americas Premium Outlets on Nov.15. Investigators say 23 people were arrested and 264 stolen items were recovered worth nearly $12,000.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Perhaps not so coincidently Governor Gavin Newson announced a crackdown on retail theft Tuesday. The Governor says the CHP retail crime task force will team up with other allied law enforcement agencies, just in time for black Friday to conduct confidential operations during the holiday season.

Expect an increased CHP presence in high traffic shopping centers like Las Americas Premium Outlets. The CHP increased enforcement is directed at protecting shoppers and retailers. Investigators are also targeting organized shoplifting gangs and fencing operations.

“When you have your baby and stuff like that it is uncool. You do feel a little bit unsafe,“ Wanson said.

“I just feel ashamed for the stores because they are trying to do business and everything,” another shopper said.

The governor’s office released Tuesday CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force results since January. Statewide there have been, 1,200 arrests, 677 investigations, and $9.3 million worth of stolen items recovered.

Since the task force was formed in 2019, investigators recovered $47.4 million worth of stolen merchandise.

“I feel relatively safe. I have not heard any of the gang shoplifters. I imagine at this time of year there is more of that because it’s Christmas,“ shopper Ary Ramirez said.

According to state statistics, year-to-date, this is the most investigations the CHP has conducted in the task force’s history.

The Governor’s office says recently passed legislation adds tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provides additional tools for felony prosecutions, and cracks down on serial shoplifters.