Newcomer Faces Incumbent For California 77th State Assembly District Race

On the ballot, this Super Tuesday is California’s 77th Assembly District which represents parts of San Diego’s North County, Poway, and Rancho Santa Fe.

Democratic Incumbent Brian Maienschein is running against attorney and businesswoman Republican June Cutter.

"Just sort of where the district is, they want somebody who is going to be fiscally responsible, but socially, a little bit more moderate," said Brian Maienschein, the Democratic Assemblyman for the 77th district.

On Politically Speaking incumbent Brian Maienschein explained his recent party change. He’s maintained his seat in the state assembly since 2012 as a Republican, but now is seeking re-election as a Democrat.

"The party moved in a direction that I was not comfortable with, for example, I am pro-choice," said Maienschein.

Attorney and businesswoman June Cutter said she was motivated by Maienschein’s party switch to run.

“I’ve been a life long Republican, it fits with my principles and values. I believe in freedom and liberty and most importantly a free market economy and capitalism," said June Cutter, the Republican Candidate for the 77th district.

Overtime voter registration in the 77th assembly district has flipped, Democrats now outnumber Republicans.

"I believe that our education system needs to be looked at carefully and reformed," said Cutter. "I believe we need to find ways to make it more affordable for families to live and stay in California.”

Cutter said her experience as a litigator for the last 18 years will help her lead this district.

“There are a lot of legislatures up in Sacramento who have never worked a day in the private sector and I bring a lot of real-life, real-world experience and business acumen to the table," said Cutter.

Maienschein said his success with getting bills signed into law is what he’s most proud of since taking office.

"I’ve had a particular focus on homelessness, mental health, done things on animals, and youth sports," said Maienschein. "Things that I think in my district it matters to their life."

Maienschein nor Cutter have any competition within their parties, so they will both advance from the primaries.