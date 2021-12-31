New Year's Eve in San Diego County: Free Transit, What's Closed and More

As San Diego County residents get ready to bid their farewells to 2021, there are some things about New Year's Eve they should be aware of. From what services are still available to extended and even free transit, here are some changes made on Friday for the celebrations.

Free transportation



San Diegans will have options for getting home safely after Friday evening's festivities, with free rides and extra late-night transit service on New Year's Eve.

The Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will offer free rides and extra service after 6 p.m. on all MTS buses and Trolleys, and NCTD's Coaster, Sprinter and Breeze services.

"We want to make sure the public has options to take any precautions and make their New Year's Eve festivities safe for them and their loved ones," said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chairman and San Diego County Supervisor. "Free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service will give people a great option for staying safe and let MTS do the driving for them."

Lyft and Bird will also offer discounts on electric scooters. By entering the code "MTS2022" riders can get a discount of $5 on scooter rides that start or end at select transit centers all day on New Year's Eve and Day. For Lyft scooters, riders should redeem the code to their account before they ride to ensure it is automatically applied to the trip.

"We encourage everyone going out to celebrate on New Year's Eve to take advantage of the free transit rides as a safe, convenient alternative to driving a car," said Tony Kranz, NCTD board chair and Encinitas councilman. "Start the new year off right by riding safely, and for free."

Services

All city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Friday in observance of the holiday.

There will be no delay in curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste pickup for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department. Residents who are not serviced by the city should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open on Friday and closed Saturday. The refuse and recycling container sales office at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed on both days.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open until dusk on Friday and Saturday. Holiday rates will apply. City recreation centers will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

All city reservoirs will have normal hours on Friday and closed on Saturday. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and closed on Saturday.

Additionally, county offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public on Friday for the New Year's holiday.

County parks

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours on Saturday. However, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Facilities will be closed at county parks on the dates below:

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed Friday and Saturday;

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed Saturday;

The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Saturday through Monday;

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed Saturday;

The Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Saturday through Monday;

The Spring Valley Gym will be closed Friday and Saturday;

The 4S Ranch Recreation Office will be closed Friday and Saturday.

County offices will resume normal hours on Monday.

Parking, emergency services and COVID-19 facilities

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced on Friday and Saturday. All other parking violations will be enforced.

County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will also be closed Friday and Saturday and will resume normal hours Sunday.

Essential services, including Sheriff's Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday, the county said.