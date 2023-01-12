New Year Off to Violent Start in San Diego Region

The year 2023 is off to a tragic start. NBC 7 has reported on at least five homicides since New Year’s Day. NBC 7 spoke with a violence prevention activist who shares what he believes is behind an increase in violent crimes and how to stop it.

From shootings in San Marcos, and Chollas View to stabbings in both East Village and Lemon Grove it has been a deadly start to the year.

Bishop Cornelius Bowser, known in the community for his work with gang and gun violence deterrence programs, reached out to one of the recent shooting victim’s families.

“We lost two young people right, so my prayers are going out to the families, the friends and the community that has been impacted by the lives taken from us,” said Bowser.

A former gang member in San Diego, he has led community outreach for more than three decades. His program Shaphat focuses on gangs and gun violence and in recent years he said he has learned that even small occurrences can lead to bigger events if not dealt with early on.

“We address issues on social media. We address whether there’s a fight at the mall. Whenever something is happening or brewing, we get in front of it and squash those beefs,” said Bowser.

According to a SANDAG report on violent crimes in 2021, among the 118 homicides, adults between 25 and 39 years old were most at risk. It also detailed how assailants usually knew their victims and arguments were the most common motive.

Anecdotally, Bowser says January tends to be a rough start with a pick-up in violent crimes.

“When you have all this celebrating, coming out and then New Years, you know everybody’s got these guns. They’re shooting them in the air, they’re partying and doing all those types of things. Just stemming from that when you have individuals already with that mindset, out on New Years shooting. Everybody got their guns,” said Bowser.

Specifically the last few years, Bowser said the pandemic and racial reckoning may have greatly contributed to the violence.

“Everything is closed down. You’re dealing with all this trauma and then you have all these protests in the streets. And policing isn’t as effective as it should be because of what is happening, because of the lockdown,” said Bowser.

Despite the violent start, Bowser is staying positive and hopeful his work will bring law enforcement, the community and elected officials together to change course.