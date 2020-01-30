rancho santa fe

New Year Brings Lots of Puppies, Kittens to Local Animal Shelter

The Helen Woodward Animal Center has cared for nearly 80 puppies and kittens born in January  

By Elena Gomez

Helen Woodward Animal Center

It’s a packed house at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe after 78 puppies and kittens were born in January.

Fourteen proud dog and cat mamas decided to give birth in the same month – the Center looking more like “a maternity ward over the past few weeks,” according to a spokesperson from the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

All of the kittens have been adopted but there are still dozens of puppies ready for new homes. For a look at those ready to be adopted, visit the Center’s website.

If you can’t adopt a puppy, the Helen Woodward Animal Center says you can still apply to be a foster parent or donate to help the orphan puppies.

This article tagged under:

rancho santa feadoptionpuppiesHelen Woodward Animal Center
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us