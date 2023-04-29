New Virtual Thrift Store Opens, Aiming to Fund San Diego Homeless Services

San Diegans love thrifting and now they can do so through homeless service provider Father Joe's Villages' new online thrift store. Each purchase helps fund the organization's mission to prevent and end homelessness in San Diego.

The store will sell gently used clothing, jewelry, entertainment, household goods, accessories, electronics and other items donated by supporters, with all the revenue going toward helping homeless individuals and families, a statement from the organization read.

"With over 8,000 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given night in San Diego, our compassionate and varied solutions are more necessary than ever," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.

"Clothing donations help to power our online and retail stores, and now our supporters have the opportunity to help us raise funds for services from wherever they are, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint."

Promotions

The online thrift store features promotions for its customers during the first four weeks of its launch. Promotions include:

-- April 24-30 - 25% off entire purchase

-- May 1-7 - 25% off all clothing

-- May 8-14 - 25% off all home goods, and,

-- May 15-21 - 25% off all accessories.