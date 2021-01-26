New Vaccine Super Stations, Community Sites Coming by Next Week, Sup. Fletcher Says

By next week, San Diego County hopes to erect two new coronavirus vaccination "super stations" and at least five more community sites, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Tuesday.

Adding to the current super sites in Chula Vista and downtown San Diego, Fletcher said two more are planned for North County and East County. Exact locations weren't specified.

Those super stations aim to administer up to 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every day.

Appointments can also be made at seven smaller community sites, and Fletcher said that total could be as high as 12 by next week.

The super station downtown is supposed to open as scheduled Wednesday following a temporary closure due to damage caused by a winter storm. Fletcher said the site should be able to stay open through another round of winter weather forecasted for later in the week.

"We had extraordinary high winds, some gusts of wind really caused damage to some of the structures there," Fletcher said. "They were reconfigured, rebuilt to be in a better position and it seems like they're going to resume operations first thing in the morning."

San Diego County is administering vaccines to residents in its Phase 1A, which includes most health care professionals and public health staff, and those 65 or older.