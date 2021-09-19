New Vaccine and COVID Testing Guidelines Required for Mega Events

Starting Sept. 20, there will be updated guidelines from the California Department of Public Health regarding "mega events."

The CDPH classifies mega events as indoor events of more than 1,000 people or outdoor events of 10,000 people or more.

Attendees of indoor events will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

It will be recommended that attendees of outdoor events follow those stated guidelines.

“I’m glad that these precautions are in place and that people are really taking that seriously,” San Diegan Shelby Wuitschick said.

Previous Department of Health guidelines only asked for self-attestation and it applied to events with crowds larger than 5,000 people.

The updated guidelines will remain in place until Nov. 1.