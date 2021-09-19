San Diego

New Vaccine and COVID Testing Guidelines Required for Mega Events

The updated guidelines will remain in place until Nov. 1

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting Sept. 20, there will be updated guidelines from the California Department of Public Health regarding "mega events."

The CDPH classifies mega events as indoor events of more than 1,000 people or outdoor events of 10,000 people or more.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Attendees of indoor events will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

California Will Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test for Indoor Mega Events

It will be recommended that attendees of outdoor events follow those stated guidelines.

“I’m glad that these precautions are in place and that people are really taking that seriously,” San Diegan Shelby Wuitschick said.

Local

San Diego County Sep 15

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 530 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported

fire 7 hours ago

Man, Woman Injured in Fallbrook Apartment Explosion, Fire

Previous Department of Health guidelines only asked for self-attestation and it applied to events with crowds larger than 5,000 people.

The updated guidelines will remain in place until Nov. 1.

This article tagged under:

San DiegovaccinationEvents in San Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us