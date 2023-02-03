USCIS Changes Could Significantly Reduce Immigration Wait Times

Long wait times in immigration cases may be a thing of the past for some immigrants. In order to reduce both the number of pending cases and overall processing times, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services established new internal cycle time goals.

“I am going through so many emotions, I can finally be in peace,” said Ema Luzania, a green card holder.

For Luzania, freedom is palpable, after more than two decades of living in the shadows, she finally received her green card. She never thought it would become a reality so fast since it was only in May when she submitted her adjustment of immigration status.

“By June, I already had my biometrics appointment,” she said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Four months later she received her work permit and her social security number and in January her case was finally approved

Cynthia, Ema’s daughter, sponsored her mother so that she could immigrate to the U.S. since she overstayed her tourist visa.

“I have an advantage. I can understand the questions and can respond for myself, but my mom doesn’t so if that was the case for her to get an interpreter and had to attend an interview, it’s still nerve-wracking,” Cynthia said.

“That was my biggest fear,” Ema said.

Ema’s fear was getting denied during her interview, but she was waived the in-person interview and it only took eight months to adjust her immigration status. A process that last year could’ve taken up to 18 months, said Esther Valdez Clayton, her immigration lawyer.

“What we’ve seen now is that we are not only being more expeditious but oftentimes they don’t even include an interview, she had great results. Everything depends on the start of this case,” she said.

USCIS confirmed to Telemundo 20 and NBC 7, they have implemented new policy and operational improvements to reduce both the number of pending cases and overall processing times the agency inherited from the prior administration.

“Our agency evaluates each request for immigration benefits fairly, humanely, and efficiently on a case-by-case basis,” said Anita Rios Moose, USCIS.

“You absolutely want to make your best shot with immigration and do it right the first time,” said Clayton.

Emma and Cynthia spent about $4,000 on their immigration process, money that although it was difficult to save, they say, if they have gone with someone who claims to know immigration law to save some dollars, Ema would still be waiting to adjust her immigration status.

When it comes to your life and stability is very important to put it in the hands of somebody that is fully aware of immigration law,” said Cynthia.

If you plan to submit an immigration application, hire a competent immigration lawyer and not someone who claims to be one.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.