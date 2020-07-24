USS Tripoli

New US Navy Ship Leaves Mississippi, Heads to San Diego Port

By The Associated Press

USS Tripoli in Mississippi in 2017
U.S. Navy photo

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (May 1, 2017) The future USS Tripoli (LHA 7) is launched at Huntington Ingalls Industries. Tripoli was successfully launched after the dry-dock was flooded to allow it to float off for the first time.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The U.S. Navy’s newest large-deck amphibious assault ship has set sail from the site where it was built in Mississippi.

The USS Tripoli is carrying 1,000 sailors, and it is heading to its homeport in San Diego.

It was made at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and was recently commissioned there.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 501 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Additional Deaths

census 2020 8 mins ago

Census Takers to Begin Door-To-Door Visits in August

WLOX-TV reported that several people gathered Friday to watch the 45,000-ton (40,823-metric-tonne) ship depart the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Tripoli will be the flagship of an Amphibious Ready Group for the Marine Corps.

The Tripoli will fill in for USS Bonhomme Richard as it recovers from the fire.

“Not having Bonhomme Richard back at sea as early as we wanted to, but we have USS Tripoli who was just commissioned, will be coming soon to San Diego and will fill in really nicely," said Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander for the Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

Dozens Injured After Fire Erupts on Navy Ship; Crews Continue to Battle Stubborn Blaze

It is the third ship to bear the name that commemorates the capture of Derna in 1805 by a small force of Marines and nearly 370 soldiers from 11 other nations. The battle is mentioned in the Marines’ Hymn with the line, “to the shores of Tripoli."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USS TripoliUSS Bonhomme RichardSan Diego Navy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us