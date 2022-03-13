New Uber Surcharge Begins Wednesday to Help Drivers Offset Gas Prices

With drivers everywhere feeling the impact of gas prices, the rideshare company Uber says they’ll be charging customers a little extra to help their drivers offset their costs.

In a release, the company said that starting on Wednesday of this week, passengers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip with 100% of that money going directly into drivers’ pockets.

The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County is approaching six dollars.

The surcharge is designed to help drivers facing those record prices at the pump. Some drivers that spoke with NBC 7 say the new policy is better than nothing: “The thought is there so hopefully we’ll see a little boost from Uber and Lyft,” said Tee Vasquez.

Others shared the fifty cent bonus per ride won’t make much of a difference day to day, especially if they are making longer trips.

“Two nights ago I filled it for like $80 [...] That’s part of my cost," said Mohamad Mohamad.



Mohamad has been driving Uber for seven years. He says he used to fill up his Toyota Camry for about $35.

He added the skyrocketing gas prices are forcing drivers to be strategic about which rides they accept. “Now I don’t work unless there’s a bonus,” he said.

If prices continue to rise, some say it’ll likely price some drivers out of the business altogether.

“A lot of drivers are starting to not want to drive anymore,” said Vasquez.

Uber says the surcharge will be in place for 60 days and then the company will reassess the prices and policy.