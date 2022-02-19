New San Diego Public Library Art Gallery Breaks Barriers with Cross-Border Artists

A new exhibition opened Saturday in the art gallery at the City of San Diego’s Central Library, featuring works created by artists who have lived and worked in Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego. The exhibition, “Occupy Thirdspace II: Plástica y Palabra en TJ/SD,” explores the history of the relationship between the visual arts and language from the late 1980s to the present.

“The artworks in this exhibition explore the complex relationship between contemporary art practice and ‘palabra’ (word),” said curator Sara Solaimani. “From alphabets to text to phonic elements, each artwork engages audiences in a unique exchange using many new visual and aural languages.”

The exhibition features a mixed-media collection of contemporary art including soundscapes, projections, installation pieces and two-dimensional framed art. It features works by several artists including David Ávalos, Elizabeth Sisco, Louis Hock and Omar Pimienta.

Photos: “Occupy Thirdspace II: Plástica y Palabra en TJ/SD”

“This show was important to bring to the library’s visual arts program as an effort to engage in dialogue with our colleagues across the border who are an important part of our region.” said Library Arts and Culture Exhibitions Manager Bonnie Domingos.

“Ultimately, this show is about transborder art practices that address historical revision and seeks to bridge and transcend barriers,” said Domingos.

The exhibition is free to the public and will be on display through May 2, 2022. An opening reception was held Saturday night on the Central Library's iconic Dome Terrace, which featured a live performance by musical group Sonidero Travesura.



For Central Gallery hours and more information, visit the library’s Art and Culture Exhibitions website.