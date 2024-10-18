New San Diego ‘green' fire station features $2.1 million electric fire truck

Elected officials and local luminaries Thursday marked the completion of San Diego's new, environmentally friendly fire station near the UC San Diego campus.

Fire Station 52 is two stories tall, has more than 14,000 square feet and is part of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion 5. It is the first in the city to feature an electric fire apparatus and rapid electric vehicle charging station.

"I'm excited to celebrate the completion of this top-notch facility featuring San Diego's first electric fire truck and rapid charger," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "Thanks to our partnership with UC San Diego, we're delivering on our promise to increase fire protection and life-safety coverage across San Diego."

The facility has three bays for trucks and fire apparatus, sleeping quarters for nine, offices for firefighters and the battalion chief, a kitchen, gym and on-site parking.

"One of my main goals is to make sure our firefighters have the resources they need to protect our communities," said Fire Chief Robert Logan. "I'm very pleased to be able to continue to improve our protection coverage in this area. This collaborative effort between the city and UC San Diego will not only benefit our staff and the community, but the environment, as well."

Fire Station 52 cost $22.2 million to build on North Torrey Pines Road on the northwest corner of UCSD's campus.

"This project exemplifies what can be achieved through strong collaboration and community partnership, particularly between the city of San Diego and UC San Diego," said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. "By prioritizing safety, it reaffirms UC San Diego's commitment to enhancing the well-being of our neighborhood, our city and our entire region."

Plans for the station started back in 2010 when city leaders and the university began discussions. UCSD gave San Diego $20.5 million for the project, as well as the land. The electric fire truck cost $2.1 million and was paid for by the city.