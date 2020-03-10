New Photo: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Woman Walking in Otay Mesa

San Diego police released a new photo Tuesday of the car involved in a hit-and-run in Otay Mesa last week that killed a 21-year-old woman.

The image shows a 4-door, silver-colored Nissan Altima.

Ayon Family Photo

On March 5, just before 9:15 a.m., Brescia Ayon was walking southbound in the marked crosswalk along the 8100 block of Otay Mesa Road, at the intersection of Otay Mesa Center. A silver-colored Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on the 8200 block of Otay Mesa Road.

Police said the driver of the Nissan did not stop at a red light and hit Ayon as she was in the crosswalk. Ayon died at the scene; the driver fled.

The San Diego Police Department said the hit-and-run suspect was last seen heading northbound on Heritage Road, toward Chula Vista. Several days later, the driver remains at large.

Investigators said the suspect's car likely has significant damage on the front passenger side, from the impact of hitting the victim.

Police released several photos of the suspect's car last week, but Tuesday's photo was a close-up, so investigators are hoping for fresh leads.

We need your help solving a fatal hit and run case that happened yesterday. Please call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477 or visit https://t.co/pSlWXuJLTo to learn how to submit an anonymous tip. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for info leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/PKqnnuWtRP — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 6, 2020

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the suspect or the suspect's car can reach out to the SDPD's Traffic Division at (858) 495-7807 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

In the meantime, the SDPD said investigators are asking any businesses in the area with security cameras to contact police, in case their cameras captured images of the suspect's car before or after the crash. Police are also asking for auto repair shops to be on the lookout for the suspect's car.

Family and friends remember the victim of a hit-and-run as a loving person. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more.

NBC 7 spoke with the victim's family last week, who said Brescia Ayon was a loved, happy woman with a lot of friends.

"She was amazing, she had a lot of energy, she was very loving, she was very cheerful," said Dain Ayon, Brescia Ayon’s brother.

Brescia Ayon's family and friends told NBC 7 they are devastated by her sudden death. They have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral. As of Tuesday afternoon, the page has raised nearly $7,000.

Brescia Ayon's family said she was studying child development at Southwestern College; she hoped to one day become a preschool teacher.

“She wanted to work with kids, kids loved her and wanted to talk to her,” Dain Ayon said.

Brescia Ayon worked at a Subway restaurant near the scene of the hit-and-run. Friends told NBC 7 they don’t know why she decided to get off at a bus stop on Otay Mesa Road the day she was killed.

"It was the wrong moment in the wrong place," said Yitzel Frailes, the district manager for the Otay Mesa Subway where Brescia Ayon worked.

The family hopes the driver is found soon.

"It’s a coward thing to do, it would’ve been nice if he had the decency to at least check up on my sister. She shouldn’t have to be alone just being there, it’s horrible," Dain Ayon said in tears. "I just hope she didn’t feel alone because we all miss her, and we all love her."