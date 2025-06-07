New Partnership Forms to Cleanup Area Surrounding Petco Park

The newly formed “cleanup crew” will begin maintenance and safety services across the 22-block subdistrict on July 1.

The ballpark district includes portions of Market Street and Island Avenue from 14th street to 6th Street, extending along K street down to Imperial Avenue.

The Cleanup Crew will operate seven days a week, year-round to keep sidewalks clean and well maintained, according to the Downtown San Diego Partnership & Ballpark District Community Partnership.

In addition to scheduled daily service routes a flex team will respond to urgent or unexpected needs.

The team will also handle power washing, maintaining dog waste stations, litter and graffiti removal.

“This effort reflects our commitment to the entire fan and community experience, and we’re excited about this transition and the opportunity to help deliver services that will make the Ballpark District more welcoming and vibrant,” Chief Operating Officer of the San Diego Padres, Caroline Perry said.

Local Business owners and operators NBC 7 spoke with are onboard with the changes.

“I really do think it could drastically help just leave a good impression on people. When they leave, oh how was your trip to San Diego? It was great, what a lovely clean downtown they have,” The Blind Burro, Manager, Anna Heydari said.

The Downtown San Diego Partnership’s Clean & Safe program will continue providing services for the surrounding Downtown neighborhoods in its service area.

The Cleanup Crew is funded through property assessments approved as part of the 10-year PBID renewal.