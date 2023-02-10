New Park and AIDS Memorial Coming to Bankers Hill

A new park coming to Bankers Hill will memorialize the more than 8,000 San Diegans who lost their lives to AIDS. It's a project one man said has been a long time coming.

Mikey Lockner is among the thousands of San Diegans who've lost a loved one to the disease.

“These are real people we’re talking about. We’re talking about people. It’s not numbers," Lockner said.

He lost his uncle and several friends to the disease and has dedicated his life to fighting the stigma attached to it.

For him, the battle is personal. He is also a long-term survivor.

“I was kind of stunned that we were one of the few cities that doesn’t have an AIDS memorial," Lockner said.

That will soon change. Friday, Mayor Todd Gloria along with community members broke ground on a half-acre park that will serve as an AIDS memorial. The $2.3-million project will transform the vacant lot along Olive Street into a playground and an overlook deck that will offer visitors a view of Maple Canyon.

“We wanted to be in this neighborhood, especially because the AIDS house, Dr. Truits House, is right around the corner, so we thought it would be significant to have it in this particular area," AIDS Memorial Task Force co-chair Katherine Stuart Faulconer said.

They hope the park will transform the place where Lockner and the community can come and memorialize their loved ones and reflect.

“It’s where we come to remember those we’ve lost," Lockner said. “To think about … how do we think about, how do we treat people with HIV/AIDS?”