New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant in San Diego Aims to Raise Money for Hurricane Ida Relief

San Diego is a long way away from Louisiana, but one Hillcrest restaurant is keeping the New Orleans community close to its heart through a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Ida.

NOLA On 5th – located at 3683 5th Ave., just south of Pennsylvania Avenue – is teaming up with the American Red Cross Thursday and through this weekend to raise money for Ida relief efforts. From Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, the restaurant will donate 50% of sales from its New Orleans Comfort Food Menu to the American Red Cross.

A survivor of Hurricane Katrina who now lives in San Diego, recalls the catastrophic storm and worries for Hurricane Ida's aftermath. NBC 7's Allie Raffa reports.

You see, the co-owner of the New Orleans-inspired eatery – Andrew Boyer – is a former resident of New Orleans and wants to help however possible in the wake of Ida’s devastation.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by Ida and with the entire Louisiana community,” said a message posted on the restaurant’s Instagram feed.

Hurricane Ida left behind extensive damage — devastating buildings and roads — in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

On Saturday, a local chapter of Louisiana State University alumni will join in on the restaurant’s fundraiser; the alumni will also be raising money for Ida aid during the LSU vs. UCLA football game starting at 5:30 p.m.

NOLA On 5th specializes in Louisiana dishes like catfish, po’boys, crawfish and southern-style chicken. Jambalaya, gumbo, and red beans and rice are on the menu, too.

Ida swept through Louisiana on Sunday leaving New Orleans without power.

If you'd like to learn more about donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts directly through the American Red Cross, click here.

Hurricane Ida: What to Know

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29 – on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A few days later, hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath, with no electricity, no tap water, and little gasoline.

Ida was the fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S., and its devastation continues to be widespread. More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power. At one point, New Orleans plunged into total darkness.

Hurricane Ida toppled trees and power lines and flooded homes in Louisiana before making its way inland. Eric Alvarez reports from Houma and talks to residents who are doing their best to rebuild.

The death toll rose drastically by Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the Northeastern U.S. with record-breaking rain and flooding.

Police said nine people died in New York City, while 14 deaths were confirmed in New Jersey. The latest updates on deaths related to Ida can be found here.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the aftermath and speak with local and state leaders.

On Thursday, the president spoke about his administration’s efforts to provide federal assistance to the areas hit by Hurricane Ida (plus the communities impacted by the Caldor Fire in the Sierra Nevada region near Lake Tahoe).

“We’re all in this together,” Bide said. “The nation is here to help.”

