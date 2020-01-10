New Operators of Loma Club Plan to Up Spot’s Game

Laura Johnson and Luke Mahoney founded You & Yours Distilling Co., an urban distillery and tasting room in the East Village, in 2017. Now, the co-founders, along with You & Yours’ creative director, John Levan, and Mahoney’s cousin, Oliver Mahoney, have become the newest tenants and operators of Point Loma’s The Loma Club, effective Jan. 4.

The team leased the 3,000 square foot property from Pendulum Property Partners, who remain the owners of the historic par-three golf course. Pendulum Property Partners will remain The Loma Club’s landlord — Johnson, Levan and the Mahoney cousins are the new operators. This means the four are leasing the course and clubhouse structure to run the business, which will remain as The Loma Club, said Johnson.

The partners have taken over from the club’s previous operators, San Diego-based hospitality group Good Time Design, whose lease ran out at the end of December. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, all managers and employees of the club rolled over to the new operations team, according to Johnson.

“Having no knowledge of the…status of The Loma Club or (with) any intentions of taking over a golf course, we expressed some golf-related expansion ideas to our architect some six to nine months ago,” said Johnson.

The architect put the team in touch with Pendulum Executive Vice President Joe Haeussler.

“The conversation blossomed from there,” Johnson said.

Courtesy of Johnson, Mahoney & Levan

No immediate changes will be made to the iconic Liberty Station nine-hole walking course and clubhouse, according to the company.

But, they do plan on updating the food and cocktail programs and then refresh the clubhouse interiors in the very near future, they said. At a later date, Johnson, Levan and the Mahoneys also hope to continue to develop and enhance both the golf and hospitality concepts further.

What will stay the same? The Loma Club and You & Yours Distilling Co. will remain separate entities, according to the latter.

“We first plan to elevate the food and drink menu — think classic country club fare with an upscale twist — and roll out in early February,” said Luke Mahoney. “We’ll gradually update the amenities to make it feel more of proper country club, but with a modern flair. We want The Loma Club to be a destination for everyone and will continue to build upon the current programming to make the club an attraction not just for golfers but also for anyone in the community looking for a fun and accessible hospitality experience in Point Loma.”

Haeussler said Pendulum Property Partners opted to work with Johnson, Mahoney and team on The Loma Club because of their track record in creating and operating successful hospitality operations in San Diego.

“This coupled with their desire to invest to enhance the experience for golf and the restaurant was a key factor in the decision,” he said. “Their passion for the course was formed from being regular golfers at the course over the past few years. We look forward to having Laura, Luke and their partners step into operation of the course and elevating the overall experience.”

Haeussler added that the term of the lease is 10 years and encompasses one 2,771 square foot building and the nine-hole golf course. The Loma Club was founded in the early 1900s and was originally part of the historic San Diego Country Club, which merged with A.G. Spalding’s Point Loma Golf Club in 1914 to create the historic landmark, said Levan.

In related news, You & Yours Distilling Co. is actively expanding distribution into additional states, said Johnson, including opening a second location at Row DTLA in Los Angeles in late 2020. Currently, You & Yours products can be found in California, Texas, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

