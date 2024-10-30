New North County buses are powered by gas — hydrogen gas

A hydrogen fueling station will begin serving North County Transit District buses in Oceanside next summer following a groundbreaking Tuesday.

The station at NCTD's West Bus Division marks a milestone in the district's efforts to convert its Breeze bus line to zero-emissions. Officials said it will have the capacity to fuel NCTD's hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, representing a quarter of the fleet next year.

"The launch of these cutting-edge, cleaner, quieter zero-emission hydrogen buses will be transformational," NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson said. "By replacing end-of-life compressed natural gas buses and eliminating tailpipe emissions, these hydrogen buses will help improve reliability of the Breeze service and air quality throughout the NCTD service area."

According to district leadership, the entire NCTD bus line will be zero emission by 2040, owing to state and federal funding for hydrogen fuel cell electric buses and battery electric buses.

"NCTD's transition to zero-emission Breeze operations would not be possible without this critical hydrogen fueling infrastructure," NCTD CEO Shawn Donaghy said. "The district's world-class employees have worked tirelessly to ensure this project is successful and we greatly appreciate the support from [Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point], the Federal Transit Administration, and the California Energy Commission, among others, for this project.

"This puts us in the driver's seat to bring hydrogen to our Sprinter corridor and work toward having a fully functional hydrogen-powered rail system, potentially a first in the United States."

The hydrogen fueling station will cost around $8 million. Levin secured $1.72 million for the project through the Fiscal Year 2022 federal appropriations bill. The California Energy Commission funded the station with $6 million of its own.

"This investment supporting zero-emission buses will lead to a significant reduction in greenhouse gases, cleaner air, and a more sustainable transportation network for North County and San Diego as a whole," Levin said. "Breaking ground on this hydrogen station isn't just about a new piece of infrastructure -- it's about setting the foundation for a sustainable future for generations to come."

After the station is constructed, the NCTD will deploy hydrogen buses to serve routes throughout North County.