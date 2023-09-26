New mural presented by NBC 7, Telemundo 20 will celebrate San Diego's Hispanic heritage

In celebration of the San Diego area's Hispanic heritage, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are proud to announce the creation of a new mural in National City.

The multimedia presentation will highlight Hispanic stories in San Diego, ranging from those of community activists to those of successful students and families.

"It's always great to have these different kinds of art programs in the town, particularly when they celebrate people and their accomplishments," said National City Mayor Ron Morrison. "And that's exactly what this one is doing.

"Let's celebrate their lives," he added. "Let's celebrate what they do."

Among those to be pictured on the mural is Erica Alfaro, who graduated from San Diego State in 2019. To celebrate, she held a photo shoot in a farm field where her parents once worked. The photos went viral on Instagram.

"I feel very honored to be part of this project, to be one of the faces that was selected to represent my community," she said. "In my case education was my ticket out of poverty and it's thanks to education that I was able to make it this far."

The community stories will be told not only on the wall itself but also in video storytelling. When visitors to the mural point their phone cameras at the wall, they will see videos delving deeper into the stories of San Diego's Hispanic community.

The mural is part of our Hispanic Heritage Month theme, "Be the Next Story Told."

The mural artists are Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals, a San Diego-based mural partnership. The mural is located adjacent to the National City Chamber of Commerce Building on National City Boulevard. And the community is invited to help create the mural on a paint day Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 debuted the mural as part of Hispanic Heritage Month and our In Your Neighborhood: National City special presentation.