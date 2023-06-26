New mural in Chicano Park honors ruling to ban ‘el cortito' as farm tool in California

In Barrio Logan's Chicano Park, a mural was inaugurated, honoring California's Supreme Court ruling to remove the tool called "el cortito" from California's agricultural fields, one that those who worked with such tool say brought a lot of fatigue and suffering to workers.



The tool also known as a short-handled hoe may seem harmless, but that the workers told Telemundo 20 that working entire days crouched and in the sun became a risk to their health.

"The mural speaks of a story of suffering, of abuse, because it was not necessary to use a tool of that nature," said Carlos Bowker, who arrived in the fields of California at age 16, there he said he used the short-handled hoe plowing the field. Seeing this mural, he said, reminded him of his first day using this tool.

"I came home with a fever, with pain," Carlos Bowker recalled.

The muralist and project leader explained how each face and fragment of the mural that covers an entire end of the bridge tells the story of the farmworkers.

"The crouching farmworkers represent the past, the twisted spine represents the consequence of that work, below that, the protest which represents the struggle against ‘el cortito’ and in the end the workers with a long-handed hoe which represents victory," said Mario Alberto Chacón, muralist leader of the project.

The tool was banned in 1975, making California the first state to legally ban the use of the tool. A victory that Carlos says took a long time to arrive and working with “el cortito”was the only option for many workers who had a family to support.

"People had an obligation, a need, what was there was going to put food on their children's table," Carlos said.



And they also pointed out that the use of “el cortito,” was another technique of repression to the farm workers.



"The bosses used it to see if the farmworkers were working, if they were standing up they knew they were resting, they always wanted the peasants to be bent, using ‘el cortito,’" said Olivia Flores, a resident in San Diego.

Today, Carlos looks forward to this mural that he hopes will carry a message of victory for the Chicano community to the new generations.



"That mural is going to be the source of a lot of talk, your grandfather did it, my grandfather did it," said Carlos Bowker.

But they also hope to invite the creation of new laws, which he says not all problems have been solved in California's fields.

"And now it is not ‘el cortito’, but a knife that you have to use to cut vegetables, worse than ‘el cortito," added Carlos Bowker.



The muralist of the work told Telemundo 20 that it took them a year and a half to prepare the mural and a total of two and a half months to paint it with the help of three muralists.

The mural is now finished and can be viewed in the park.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.