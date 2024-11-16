San Mateo County

New mpox strain reported in San Mateo County, health officials say

By NBC Bay Area staff

FILE – This undated image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.
NIAID via AP, File

San Mateo County health officials said on Saturday they have reported the first known case of clade I mpox in California and the United States.

According to the San Mateo County Health, the clade I mpox was detected in a person in the county. The patient apparently contracted the illness via an overseas travel.

San Mateo County health officials added the person has mild symptoms and is currently recovering at home. The county is also contact tracing anyone who might have been in contact with the infected person.

Officials said that the threat of clade I mpox to the public remains low at this time.

