New homeless shelter for women, children to open next week in downtown San Diego

A new shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness is set to open next week, thanks to a joint effort between several public, private and non-profit partners.

The shelter, named Rachel’s Promise Center for Women and Children, is located at 733 Eighth Avenue downtown. It will open with 50 beds, but the plan is to eventually expand it to 210 beds, with 109 designated for single women, including seniors, and 101 designated for women with children.

The plan was unanimously approved by the San Diego Housing Commission in February, leaving just a couple of months for the San Diego City Council to sign off on it and get the space ready for move-in.

SDHC said time was of the essence because they needed to replace the existing beds at Rachel’s Promise, which is set to close in June due to redevelopment.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The plan still has to be approved by the San Diego City Council. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has details.

In addition, the number of women seeking help through the city’s shelter system has grown significantly in recent years. According to SDHC's data, the percentage of women and girls experiencing homelessness in programs funded by the city and/or SDHC has risen from 29.1% in 2020 to more than 42% in 2024.

“That is why this site for Rachel's Promise Center for Women and Children is so incredibly important,” said SDHC President and CEO Lisa Jones. “It provides a combination of shelter beds and supportive services to meet the unique needs of women and their families who are experiencing homelessness. It is a safe space for them to determine their next steps and to begin to take those steps toward housing.”

Property owners Dene Oliver and Jim McMillan worked to plan the site design and tenant improvements. The city will pay for the beds, and the housing commission will contract with Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego, to operate the shelter.

Catholic Charities CEO Appaswamy “Vino” Pajanor called the new shelter a “miracle” and a “powerful reminder of what’s possible when the public, private and nonprofit sectors come together with a shared purpose.”

The program will cost the city around $1.6 million, including start-up costs and administrative expenses, in the first four months. After that, the annual cost is estimated to be around $5.3 million per year.