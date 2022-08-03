New Freeway Signs Will Guide Drivers to Convoy District

New freeway signs that will guide drivers to San Diego’s historic Convoy District were unveiled Wednesday -- a much welcomed roadside accessory that small business owners hope will further enrich the community.

Business owners and representatives from the Convoy District were gleeful at the unveiling ceremony, where six new freeway signs made their debut. Organizers say it will help guide tourists and new visitors to the community, which will help the local small business owners.

"For years and years on end, people knew to come to this area, but they didn’t know exactly – I would say – how to find it or where signs are to point out that you’re in this area,” said Lauren Garces, the Special Events Director for the Convoy District Partnership. “So, like other districts in Little Italy and Gaslamp clearly have these beautiful signs that mark 'you’re in this beautiful neighborhood;' we’re actually finally getting those signs here in the Convoy District, as well."

The project has been a two-year work in progress that began with the area’s official recognition as the “Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District.” The 2020 designation cleared the way for the city and the Convoy District Partnership to work with Caltrans to install the new signs.

Drivers will be able to spot the new freeway accessories along Interstate 805 north and south exit ramps for Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Balboa Avenue. Funding for the project took place this past May and June when the Convoy District Partnership raised $31,000 for the signs and other community programs.

“We want to welcome not only the residents back to come and visit all the businesses but also visitors to come and discover all the beautiful places that are here in the neighborhood,” Garces said.

The next step the Partnership is working to achieve is to get an archway built over Convoy Street, similar that those seen in Hillcrest and North Park. It’s unclear when that project will come to fruition, but Garces told NBC 7 that is may happen “sooner than you might think.”